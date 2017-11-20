Loch Fyne Oysters teams up with hotel group

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Renfrewshire-based hotel chain has joined forces with Loch Fyne Oysters in a deal that will see the Cairndow company’s product range feature on menus in top Scottish hotels and restaurants.

Loch Fyne smoked salmon, mussels, langoustines, oysters, scallops and kippers will feature in Manorview Group menus in six of their venues – The Torrance Hotel, East Kilbride; The Busby Hotel, Clarkston; The Lynnhurst Hotel, Johnstone; Cornhill Castle, near Biggar; The Plumpy Duck at Bowfield Hotel, Howwood; and Boclair House Hotel, Bearsden.

Carlton Graham, Manorview Group operations manager, said: ‘This is an exciting partnership which shows our commitment to providing the highest standard of dining for our customers.

‘We’re also proud to support an award-winning Scottish business which has a strong ethos of farming responsibly and caring for their environment.’

‘From humble beginnings in 1978,’ explained Loch Fyne Oysters managing director Cameron Brown, ‘Loch Fyne has evolved to include not only the original oyster farm, restaurant and deli but also an award-winning smokehouse, mussel farm and oyster hatchery.

‘We strive to present the best in authentic Scottish seafood, whilst minimising our environmental impact and making a positive contribution to the community we are proud to call home.

‘Our products are now served around the world, now including a perfect pairing with the Manorview Group to showcase Scottish seafood excellence and provenance.’

Some of the best quality seafood around being prepared at Loch Fyne Oysters. no_a47LFO01