Letters to the editor

Retirement wishes

Sir,

Very recently Alastair Scott, who had been the pharmacist in Tarbert for 14 years, took well-deserved retirement.

Alastair served Tarbert people with his own inimitable humour, compassion and knowledge and we will miss his company and kindness at the pharmacy.

On behalf of the residents of Tarbert and the local area, I would like to wish Alastair and Lesley a long, healthy and happy retirement and thank them both for all the help they have given us.

Councillor Anne Horn,

Argyll and Bute Council.

Help raise stroke awareness

Sir,

Around one in three people in Scotland have aphasia, a communication disability which can be caused by stroke.

The Stroke Association’s ‘Lost for Words’ campaign aims to raise awareness of the challenges this can cause for people who have had a stroke, and their families.

International chart-topper and singing sensation Jessie J is supporting our charity’s efforts. Jessie J said: ‘Having a stroke turns your life upside down in an instant and it was the scariest experience of my life.

‘I’m one of the lucky ones who’s recovered well, but many other stroke survivors aren’t so lucky, and have lost their speech or can’t read or write. I can’t imagine what that must be like, which is why I’ve got so much respect and admiration for the survivors who every day are finding different ways to express themselves again.

‘The Stroke Association’s Lost for Words campaign is brilliant because it’s highlighting this problem and raising funds for its work supporting the people who need it. That’s why I’m backing Lost for Words, and I hope you will too.’

Many stroke survivors tell us just how terrifying and isolating it can be to have aphasia. But with the right help and support, many people are able to find new ways to communicate, and can rebuild their lives.

Find out more about our Lost for Words campaign at www.stroke.org.uk.

Andrea Cail,

director for Scotland, The Stroke Association.

Welcome alcohol decision

Sir,

The Church of Scotland welcomes the Supreme Court decision that will allow the Scottish Government to move ahead on its plan to introduce minimum alcohol pricing.

We know that alcohol addiction wrecks the lives of individuals and families. In my own work with the Grassmarket Community Project at Greyfriars Kirk in Edinburgh, working alongside some of our most vulnerable citizens, we see all too often the devastating impact that excessive use of alcohol can have on the lives of individuals and their loved ones.

Alcohol addiction, abuse and the negative impact on health and wellbeing can ravage some in our society, but its greatest harm is often experienced in the lives of many of our poorest citizens and in our economically poorest neighbourhoods.

The introduction of minimum unit pricing will help to tackle this, saving lives and improving life for countless others. We hope that it will be enshrined in law as quickly as possible.

Rev Dr Richard Frazer,

convener, Church and Society Council, Church of Scotland.

Tyres are important

Sir,

I would like to take this opportunity, just ahead of Road Safety Week, to highlight the importance of tyre safety.

Your vehicle’s tyres are the only part of the vehicle which actually touch the road surface. Acceleration, braking, steering and cornering all depend on your tyres and their contact with the road – that is how important they are.

The law indicates that to be legal there must be a minimum of 1.6mm of tread across the central three-quarters of the tyre and around the circumference.

Here is a tip for checking your tyre tread depth if you do not have a gauge. You take a 20p piece and place it within the tread. If you can see the outer rim of the coin, then the tyre is approaching the legal limit and you should seriously consider replacing it.

In winter, good tyre depth is as important as ever. I cannot emphasise this point enough. I ask motorists to please check their vehicle tyres now and make sure they are legal.

I have come up with the mnemonic ‘TREAD’ to highlight my message. If you have tyres with a good tread and grip you reduce you chance of losing traction, control and a collision.

T-tyre safety

R-reduces risks of

E-everyday

A-accidents and even

D-death

Road Safety Week – www.roadsafetyweek.org.uk – is the UK’s biggest road safety event, co-ordinated annually by Brake, the road safety charity.

It will take place between November 20 and 26 with the aim of inspiring schools, organisations and communities to take action on road safety and promote life-saving messages during the week and beyond.

David Stewart,

Highlands and Islands Regional MSP and road safety campaigner.

It’s the Armadillo

Sir,

Thanks for the mention in last week’s Argyllshire Advertiser regarding the Ignite Lochgilphead lantern display, but I was wondering if you could put in a correction on that the lantern described as depicting the Sydney Opera House was in fact a much closer to home Armadillo in Glasgow.

We would also like to thank Kilmartin House for the use of their space for the 19th Argyll Scouts metal and music workshop with Stefan Baumberger from Talc Tarbert.

Thanks also to the Lochgilphead High School Art Department for supreme effort and storage, and to Lochgilp Tai Chi Group for the very generous financial donation.

Sian MacQueen,

Slockavullin.

PIC:

A stunning display of lanterns at the recent bonfire night celebrations in Lochgilphead – with many well known landmarks, including the Armadillo. no_a45bonfirelanterns