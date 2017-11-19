Argyllshire Advertiser – leader column

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Health care

Staff at the Lochgilphead Medical Centre work hard during a time of scarce resources, and their efforts – above and beyond the call of duty – are appreciated.

The new GP appointments system seems to have been a qualified success, but it would not be true to say everyone’s experience has been good.

When the community council raises concerns on behalf of local people, it carries a certain weight, and we hope that valid concerns will be properly considered as the system develops.

Car fire drama

Lochgilphead had a rather dramatic Monday morning this week when the emergency services were called to extinguish a car on fire.

Luckily nobody was injured in the incident, and it just demonstrates how fortunate we are to police and fire services there to deal with such incidents in a professional way.

They won’t get many ‘shouts’ closer to home base, mind you.