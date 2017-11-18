Yot Spot confusion continues

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mystery surrounded one of Ardrishaig’s most prominent businesses this week.

Changes at The Yot Spot, situated in buildings belonging to Scottish Canals beside the harbour, have left customers somewhat in the dark.

The Argyllshire Advertiser recently reported on a failure to meet contracted hours of the Ardrishaig Post Office, which is based in The Yot Spot gift shop.

Despite restricted opening hours, the Post Office remained open, before locals last week began to notice that The Yot Spot restaurant was closed while the gift shop remained open, but with limited stock.

The Yot Spot facilities were opened in October 2015 by Oban businessman Michael Forbes.

Following months of crowd funding, £10,600 was raised to help fund the fitting-out of the building.

A spokesperson for Scottish Canals said: ‘We were saddened to hear that The Yot Spot has ceased trading, particularly for the staff affected. As owners of the steamer terminal building, we are in discussions with the current owner of the business about the options available.

‘Pier Square plays an integral part in our plans to regenerate the area and it is important that the building continues to contribute to the local economy.’

The Argyllshire Advertiser approached Mr Forbes over the claim that The Yot Spot had ceased trading. He replied that the newspaper had been ‘misled’.

He stated that the Post Office remained open with hours increased due to demand.

At the time of going to press, we were unable to receive further clarification from Mr Forbes on the status of the rest of the business, including the restaurant and laundry services.

A spokesperson for the Post Office confirmed that the Post Office was still trading. They said: ‘We can confirm that our Post Office branch in Ardrishaig remains open for business. We understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services.

‘We will be contacting our operator as a matter of urgency to address any concerns raised.’