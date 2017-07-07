 
Viking raiders storm Loch Fyne

on July 7th, 2017
Let battle commence - the raiders arrive at Lochgilphead

The Vikings were back in force as five Loch Fyne-side villages readied themselves for invasion.

The 2017 Loch Fyne Viking Festival started with a raid on Inveraray on Thursday July 6. The marauders moved on to Lochgilphead and Ardrishaig the following day. Tarbert was due to feel the force of the Norsemen and women on Saturday, while Cowal was next on the hit list as the longships readied themselves for a raid on Portavadie on Sunday July 9.

Viking groups from across the British Isles and Scandinavia joined the hairy but good-natured entertainment.

Much more on the Viking festival in the July 14, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

