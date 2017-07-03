Body recovered from Loch Fyne believed to be missing man

A BODY recovered from Loch Fyne during the early hours of Monday July 3 is believed to be that of a Cambuslang man reported missing three days earlier.

A police spokesman said: ‘Around 12.20am on Monday July 3, 2017 the body of a man was recovered from Loch Fyne near Inveraray by members of the coastguard.

Although a formal identification has still to take place, it is believed to be that of Ian Saunders (51) who had been missing from Cambuslang since Friday June 30, 2017.’

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and relatives of Mr Saunders have been informed.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

