 
  »

Body recovered from Loch Fyne believed to be missing man

on July 3rd, 2017
a27missingman01no

Ian Saunders

A BODY recovered from Loch Fyne during the early hours of Monday July 3 is believed to be that of a Cambuslang man reported missing three days earlier.

A police spokesman said: ‘Around 12.20am on Monday July 3, 2017 the body of a man was recovered from Loch Fyne near Inveraray by members of the coastguard.

Although a formal identification has still to take place, it is believed to be that of Ian Saunders (51) who had been missing from Cambuslang since Friday June 30, 2017.’

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and relatives of Mr Saunders have been informed.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Related Posts:

Argyllshire Advertiser Top News Stories   , , , , ,  

We want your Stories, Videos,Photos!


Send online click here
(text,photo and video)

Newsdesk 01546 602345

Argyllshire Advertiser
Argyll Street
Lochgilphead
Argyll
PA31 8NB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition

Get our E-Alerts
Get our E-Alerts

Top News Stories