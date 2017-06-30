Drivers face July delays as crumbling trunk road repaired

TWO notoriously poor sections of A83 road surface are to be improved, with work starting on Sunday July 2 and overnight closures planned for later in the month.

The stretches of crumbling carriageway lie either side of Arrochar, with an area close to the village war memorial towards Tarbet in particular need of repair.

Trunk road maintenance firm BEAR Scotland confirmed that the £135,000 project will also involve a section to the west of Arrochar at Succoth.

Split into two phases, the work is set to begin Sunday July 2 at the Arrochar to Tarbet stretch.

Upgrades to drainage systems will be carried out and additional gullies installed.

The road will remain open with traffic lights as work proceeds for a two week period between the hours of 7pm and 7am each night.

BEAR Scotland did say, however, that there will be a need to hold traffic for approximately 30-40 minutes each night, whilst workers cross the centre of the road to lay pipe. This will be carried out in the early hours of the morning to minimise disruption, and no works are scheduled to take place over the weekend.

Phase two involves resurfacing both sections of the A83 either side of Arrochar.

A 400m section near the war memorial and another 700m length at Succoth will be resurfaced.

While resurfacing takes place, overnight road closures will be enforced for safety between 9pm and 7am for five nights starting on Sunday July 23.

The usual lengthy diversion route will be in place via Dalmally.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘This package of improvements will help improve this section of the A83, including upgrading the drainage systems as well as addressing any defects on the road near Arrochar.

‘We have planned both phases of the works to take place overnight and are avoiding working at the weekends to limit the impact on residents and motorists.

‘We have carried out consultation with all relevant stakeholders to inform them of our plans and make them aware of the overnight closures that are required for safety of both our teams and for road users.’

Share this: Share

Email

Twitter



Print

Facebook



LinkedIn



Related Posts: