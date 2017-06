Tides cause Loch Fyne ferry cancellations

EARLY sailings on the Tarbert-Portavadie ferry service have been disrupted due to a predicted unusually low tide.

Ferry operator CalMac posted on its website that the 8am and 9am sailings from Tarbert as well as the 8.30am and 9.45am services from Portavadie have been cancelled for Tuesday June 27.

Exceptional tidal conditions on Loch Fyne also caused the cancellation of the 8am from Tarbert and 8.30am leaving Portavadie on Monday June 26.

