Farm show rides in with spectacular attraction

STYLE from a bygone era will arrive at this year’s Mid Argyll Show.

A carriage driving enthusiast originally from Lochgilphead will return to Argyll to offer people the chance to travel to the show in horse-drawn carriages.

Four horse-drawn vehicles will carry passengers – two charabancs and two wagonette/brakes – from Kilmartin, via Bridgend and MACpool, to the Mid Argyll showground for August’s annual rural showcase.

Mid Argyll Show president Tim Lister said: ‘This is going to be a spectacular addition to this year’s show.

