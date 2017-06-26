«  
Farm show rides in with spectacular attraction

on June 26th, 2017

STYLE from a bygone era will arrive at this year’s Mid Argyll Show.

A carriage driving enthusiast originally from Lochgilphead will return to Argyll to offer people the chance to travel to the show in horse-drawn carriages.

Four horse-drawn vehicles will carry passengers – two charabancs and two wagonette/brakes – from Kilmartin, via Bridgend and MACpool, to the Mid Argyll showground for August’s annual rural showcase.

Mid Argyll Show president Tim Lister said: ‘This is going to be a spectacular addition to this year’s show.

For more on this story and to find out how to book your seat –  get your copy of the June 23, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

