 
  »

Timber shipping moves after pier collapse

on June 26th, 2017
A ship is loaded at the floating facility at Ardcastle Forest. Photo: JST Services

A ship is loaded at the floating facility at Ardcastle Forest. Photo: JST Services

THE FUTURE of Ardrishaig Pier is under review as timber hauliers shift operations to Ardcastle.

Pier owners Scottish Canals are considering the future of harbour facilities in Ardrishaig after a section of masonry collapsed into Loch Fyne last month.

The facility was closed for safety reasons and to allow inspections – while thousands of tonnes of timber that would have been transported from Ardrishaig are now being exported from a floating pier at Ardcastle, eight miles up Loch Fyne and operated by private haulage company JST Services.

Ardrishaig Pier showing the collapsed section

Ardrishaig Pier showing the collapsed section

Neil Stoddart, general manager at JST, said: ‘We have moved our port handling machine from Ardrishaig to the ‘in forest’ timber shipping facility that we had been constructing at Ardcastle, Lochgair.

‘Construction and development of this facility was to complement Ardrishaig, but has now proved to be a vital part of maintaining the timber supply chain.’

More on this story in the June 23, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

Related Posts:

Argyllshire Advertiser Top News Stories   , , , , , ,  

We want your Stories, Videos,Photos!


Send online click here
(text,photo and video)

Newsdesk 01546 602345

Argyllshire Advertiser
Argyll Street
Lochgilphead
Argyll
PA31 8NB

Terms and conditions apply click here


Click Here to read the current digital edition

Get our E-Alerts
Get our E-Alerts

Top News Stories