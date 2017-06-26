Timber shipping moves after pier collapse

THE FUTURE of Ardrishaig Pier is under review as timber hauliers shift operations to Ardcastle.

Pier owners Scottish Canals are considering the future of harbour facilities in Ardrishaig after a section of masonry collapsed into Loch Fyne last month.

The facility was closed for safety reasons and to allow inspections – while thousands of tonnes of timber that would have been transported from Ardrishaig are now being exported from a floating pier at Ardcastle, eight miles up Loch Fyne and operated by private haulage company JST Services.

Neil Stoddart, general manager at JST, said: ‘We have moved our port handling machine from Ardrishaig to the ‘in forest’ timber shipping facility that we had been constructing at Ardcastle, Lochgair.

‘Construction and development of this facility was to complement Ardrishaig, but has now proved to be a vital part of maintaining the timber supply chain.’

More on this story in the June 23, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

