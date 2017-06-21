 
Barbershop chorus entertains at fifties-themed bash

on June 21st, 2017


IT WAS like stepping back in time in Ardrishaig .

Ardfenaig Care Home held a fabulous 1950s summer fayre on Sunday June 18, with a variety of stalls and entertainment for all.

Singers Shannon Blackie, Holly Renton and Lena Carter entertained with classic songs from the post-war decade, and the Fynesiders barbershop chorus harmonised their way through crowd-pleasing numbers which delighted residents and visitors alike.

Read all about the Ardfenaig bash in the June 23, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

