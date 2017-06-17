 
Body found in search for Lochgilphead woman

on June 17th, 2017

JanetButterworth

POLICE Scotland has confirmed that the body of a missing Lochgilphead woman has been found near Oban.

Janet Butterworth, aged 37, had been missing from her home in Duntrune Place, Lochgilphead, since Wednesday June 14.

Miss Butterworth’s body was recovered from the Sound of Kerrera, near Gallanach Rd, Oban, around 10.50am on Saturday June 17.

Police confirmed that a post mortem will take place to establish the exact cause of her death, but at this time there would appear to be no suspicious circumstances involved.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Top News Stories