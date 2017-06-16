Appeal for ‘old’ paintings to mark half century of art

MID ARGYLL Art Society is calling on art collectors to help celebrate its half century.

To mark 50 years of activity the society is inviting anyone who bought a painting from the annual exhibition between 1967 and 1992 to have it displayed in August 2017.

The very first exhibition the society organised 1967 arose out of a vision held by Dr MacDougal at Argyll and Bute Hospital. As part of the therapeutic care given at the hospital, art and crafts classes had produced some excellent pieces of work and Dr MacDougal felt that the public ought to benefit from seeing those.

By 1973, 65 people made a total of 222 contributions of paintings, silverware and ceramics. At that time the highest price paid was £45 while, at the other end of the scale, a small painting could be bought for £4.50.

This year’s exhibition will run from Monday August 7 to Saturday August 12 at the Drill Hall in Lochgilphead.

If you wish to submit an original painting to display at the exhibition, contact society chairman, David Murray, at d.ec.murray@icloud.com or on 01546 605284.

