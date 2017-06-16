Police appeal for information on missing Lochgilphead woman

A POLICE appeal has been issued in a bid to to locate a woman missing from Lochgilphead since Wednesday June 14.

Janet Butterworth (37), left her home in Duntrune Place, Lochgilphead in her car, a black Nissan Micra, and travelled to Oban. She visited a friend in Oban and was last seen at the Halfway Filling Station, Dunbeg at 10pm on Wednesday evening. Janet hasn’t been in touch with anyone since then and her family contacted police on Thursday afternoon to report her missing.

Janet is around 5 ft 6 inches in height with a slim build. She has light, brown, collar-length hair and a pale complexion. When last seen, Janet was wearing a dark cardigan and jeans.

Police officers have located Janet’s car near to Clachan Bridge, Isle of Seil. Officers are undertaking enquiries in the Argyll area, including checking CCTV footage, for any information which could lead to locating Janet.

Inspector Julie McLeish said: ‘Janet has recently been dealing with some personal problems and her family is very worried about her and just want to know she is safe and well.

‘If anyone has seen Janet or has any information regarding her whereabouts please do contact us.’

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Lochgilphead Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 2348 of 15 June 2017.

Share this: Share

Email

Twitter



Print

Facebook



LinkedIn



Related Posts: