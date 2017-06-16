Armed Forces Day beats the drizzle in Lochgilphead

RAIN did little to dampen the atmosphere at Lochgilphead Armed Forces’ Day – the only event of its kind in Argyll and Bute.

Hardy stallholders battled the elements to set out their stands on Lochgilphead’s front green on Saturday June 10 as veterans, cadets and many other groups marched.

Cruachan IV, four-legged mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, stole the show as he led the parade down Argyll Street, with some assistance from pony major, Corporal Mark Wilkinson.

After the inspection, presentations and a parade down Poltalloch Street and back, the marchers paid their respects to the 50 year anniversary of the Aden conflict at the war memorial.

The chairman of Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day committee is Geordie Rhodick, and he told the Advertiser: ‘The whole day went really well, despite the weather early on.

‘The number of people was amazing considering, and thanks to everyone who came out to support us. We had people taking part from all parts of Argyll and it was a big parade, so that was very welcome too.’

Geordie, himself an old soldier, continued: ‘It’s a great chance to meet up with old pals, and everyone enjoys the day.’

Share this: Share

Email

Twitter



Print

Facebook



LinkedIn



Related Posts: