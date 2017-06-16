Mountain biking elite riders make tracks for Argyll

TOP mountain bike riders from around Scotland will flock to Dunoon in their hundreds over the weekend.

The POC Scottish Enduro Series comes to Cowal for the second year for a weekend of racing in the hills above Dunoon on June 17/18.

The series returns after the success of last year’s event which was met with rave reviews from riders, organisers and spectators. As popularity for the trails grow, Dunoon is becoming one of the hottest new mountain biking destinations in the UK.

On the Saturday evening there will again be a time trial stage in the heart of the town centre within Castle Gardens. Starting at 6pm, racers will speed down from the top of Castle Hill and wind their way down through all sorts of man made and natural obstacles to the finish line on Dunoon Pier.

This first stage of racing gives spectators the best opportunity to get close to the action as bikers descend into the gardens.

From 7pm onwards there will be plenty of entertainment at Castle Gardens to accompany the bikers’ finish and organisers are encouraging people to get along to support the local riders.

