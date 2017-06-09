SNP’s O’Hara holds off Tory surge

ON A NIGHT where the Scottish Conservatives made progress unthinkable just a couple of years ago, Argyll and Bute and Brendan O’Hara offered some cheer to the SNP.

Across Scotland, 21 SNP Westminster seats were lost, including that of Alex Salmond who lost his Gordon seat to the Conservatives by 2,607 votes.

The margin in Argyll and Bute was even tighter, with Brendan O’Hara polling 17,304 – just 1,328 votes more than Conservative candidate Gary Mulvaney.

Speaking after returning officer Cleland Sneddon declared the result at Lochgilphead joint campus – at 5am on the morning after the election – Mr O’Hara said: ‘In 2015 I promised the people of Argyll and Bute that I would be the hardest working MP that I possibly could.

‘And I believe that the result tonight is a justification that I have kept that promise.

‘I am absolutely delighted and I want to thank my family, my team and everyone who has supported me in this campaign. What this allows us to do is carry on the good work that we had being doing in Argyll and Bute on a whole range of issues, rather than seeing it come to a shuddering halt.

‘We made the case for a strong, fair, socially just society as opposed to what was offered by the Conservatives. I think people recognised that and I’m delighted that they backed the SNP.

‘Though I am delighted, I am extremely sad that so many friends and good, hard working SNP MPs have lost their seats tonight.

‘I think the Conservatives made this a referendum on a referendum. If anyone was obsessed by independence it was the Conservative campaign.

‘What I did in Argyll and Bute was to make it absolutely clear that while the SNP will always stand for Scottish independence, this was about Brexit and it was about the economic regeneration of Argyll and Bute.

‘We talked about what was important for this constituency, and for the people of this constituency.’

Related Posts: