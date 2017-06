O’Hara holds Argyll and Bute

Following the general election held on Thursday June 8, 2017, Brendan O’Hara (SNP) has held the Argyll and Bute seat to serve as the constituency MP.

Result:

Michael Kelly (Lab) 6,044

Gary Mulvaney (Con) 15,976

Brendan O’Hara 17,304

Alan Reid (LibDem) 8,745

Turnout 71.6 per cent. More to follow from your Argyllshire Advertiser – online and print.

