Flying the flag in Argyll for Armed Forces Day

AS EXCITEMENT builds ahead of Argyll’s only Armed Forces Day commemoration, the colours have been raised.

Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day parade and gala is all set for Saturday June 10, and on the town’s front green the Armed Forces Day flag was raised by the local army cadet unit.

The flag was saluted as it was raised on Wednesday June 7 by Geordie Rhodick, chairman of the Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day committee, as a piper played an air to mark the occasion.

Ahead of the flag raising, cadet Kayleigh McNeill was promoted to Lance Corporal by Staff Sergeant Frank Frew, with proud family members looking on.

Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day kicks off at midday on Saturday June 10 with a parade of serving and veteran service personnel along Argyll Street, and a family gala will follow on the front green until around 4pm – everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the fun.

