National elephants dominate Argyll and Bute hustings

WITH a predictability bordering on the inevitable, the general election hustings in Lochgilphead was haunted by the twin elephants in the room of Brexit and the prospects for Indyref II.

There was initial broad agreement that the immediate problems that must be addressed with urgency in Argyll and Bute are digital connectivity, or the lack of it, along with an upgrading of transport infrastructure. Jobs, too, and quality jobs at that, are also vital.

It didn’t take long, though, for the candidates at the hustings, organised by Lochgilphead Community Council, to veer off into political point-scoring. They strayed into devolved issues, though this was a general election hustings.

They traded jibes over the potential consequences of Brexit. And, unsurprisingly, there was a good deal of discussion on a potential future referendum on Scottish independence.

On independence, Conservative candidate Gary Mulvaney said: ‘We had a referendum in 2014. The people decided and that decision needs to be respected.’

The SNP candidate, Brendan O’Hara, disagreed, arguing that the result of the Brexit poll in Scotland constituted a material change to circumstances, saying ‘Scotland will decide Scotland’s future’. He went on to accuse the unionist parties of raising the issue as ‘a smokescreen’ to avoid talking about the real issues.

Answering a question from the floor on how the candidates would address child poverty in the UK, Alan Reid, LibDem candidate, replied: ‘I would reintroduce child benefit to third and later children, invest in jobs and infrastructure and improve education.’

Brendan O’Hara blamed the policy of austerity for the problem. ‘We are creating the conditions for our own downfall,’ he argued. ‘This is not an accident – it is state created.’

Asked by an audience member about spending on nuclear weapons as opposed to the environment and renewable energy, the LibDem, Conservative and Labour candidates were broadly in favour of retaining the Trident system based on the deterrent effect and the fact that, as pointed out by Mr Mulvaney, there are many jobs dependent on Trident at Faslane.

Labour candidate Michael Kelly said: ‘Nuclear weapons are not there to be used and are not likely ever to be used. They are a diplomatic weapon which gives the UK a seat on the UN security council.’

Mr O’Hara simply described the UK’s nuclear system as ‘immoral and illegal’.

Time and time again the debate on Tuesday June 6 at Lochgilphead joint campus was dragged back to Brexit.

The UK’s approach as we go through the the EU divorce process looks likely to be uppermost in the thoughts of many ahead of the election on Thursday June 8. That, of course, and the prospect of another vote on Scottish independence.

All will be revealed on Friday June 9.

Share this: Share

Email

Twitter



Print

Facebook



LinkedIn



Related Posts: