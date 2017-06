Sun, sailing and socialising at Scottish Series

TARBERT once again played hosted to four days of fiercely competitive sailing in the 43rd Silvers Marine Scottish Series.

Jamie McGarry, Colin Moore and the crew of Eala of Rhu not only won class one, but also won the coveted Scottish Series Trophy and the Scottish IRC Championship.

But a big part of the event is the social side.

Don’t miss June 2, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser for full coverage of the racing action and onshore fun.

Share this: Share

Email

Twitter



Print

Facebook



LinkedIn



Related Posts: