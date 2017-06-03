Fill in the form to pick your favourite Armed Forces Day display

TO HELP celebrate the 2017 Armed Forces Day celebrations in Lochgilphead, organisers are once again running a shop window display competition around town.

This year, however, the winner will be chosen by public vote.

Keep an eye open around Lochgilphead for decorated windows and nominate your favourite by completing the entry form published in the Argyllshire Advertiser, June 2 edition, and handing it into the Mailbox, Lochgilphead Post Office, by Thursday June 8.

And if you pick the winner, a prize could also be yours if your name comes out the hat first.

Don’t miss the June 9, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser for full details of Lochgilphead Armed Forces Day, to be held on June 10.



