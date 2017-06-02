Loch Fyne pier closed after collapse

ARDRISHAIG Pier is off-limits after a section of the structure collapsed.

Stonework and supporting concrete underneath the pier subsided into the sea on Saturday May 20, leaving behind a gaping hole.

The pier, owned by Scottish Canals, is regularly used by haulage companies and a load of timber was sitting on the pier at the time of the collapse.

A spokesperson for Scottish Canals said: ‘Ardrishaig Pier remains closed to allow more detailed surveying of the structure following localised failure of a section of the pier on Saturday. While a load of timber logs were present on the pier at the time, as is standard practice for timber operations, this was an acceptable load for the structure.’

Ardrishaig Pier, originally built in 1873, is an essential trade link for Mid Argyll and Scotland’s timber industry with around 30,000 tonnes of logs understood to pass through the harbour each year.

The closure will cause disruption to the operations of local haulage companies with other transport arrangements having to be sought.

Read all about it in the June 2, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.



Share this: Share

Email

Twitter



Print

Facebook



LinkedIn



Related Posts: