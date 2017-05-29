Kintyre plane crash victims named by police

TWO MEN who died when their aircraft crashed at sea two miles off the Kintyre coast have been named by police.

Anthony Woodward (62) and Robert Archer (57) took off in a light aircraft from Oban Airport at around 11.30am on Thursday May 25, bound for Carlisle. When they failed to reach their destination an extensive sea search was launched in the Kilbrannan Sound between Skipness and the Arran coast.

The bodies of Mr Woodward and Mr Archer were later recovered.

Police Scotland is investigating to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is conducting an independent safety investigation.

