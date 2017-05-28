Police seek witnesses after pedestrian dies on trunk road

A MAN has died after being struck by a vehicle near Inveraray in the early hours.

At around 1.30am on Sunday May 28, the man, aged 29, was struck by a Vauxhall Movano van travelling west on the A83 trunk road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 34- year-old driver of the van was not injured.

The A83 was closed between Tarbet and Inveraray until around 2pm the same day while police investigations were carried out.

Inspector Darren Faulds is appealing for witnesses to the crash. He would also like to speak to anyone who saw a man walking on the A83 road from Inveraray towards Glasgow in the early hours of Sunday May 28, 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Divisional Road Policing Department at Dumbarton via 101, quoting incident number 0593 of May 28.

