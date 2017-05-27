Sizzling start for Scottish Series

THE heat was on as the 43rd Scottish Series got underway in Tarbert.

Sponsored by Silvers Marine for the third year, the famous regatta on the waters of Loch Fyne started got going in searing temperatures on Friday May 26.

The mercury may have hit 30 degrees in Tarbert, but competition on the water was even hotter.

There was plenty of action in the Silvers Fleet and the Crewsaver Fleet. These results are almost certainly subject to protest as it was very competitive in most classes, no more so than in IRC 2 the RC35 class where some bumps occurred during mark roundings.

Silvers Marine Scottish Series is also incorporating the Spinlock IRC Scottish Championship so there is plenty to race for.

The day’s racing was spectacular with the most incredible splash of colour across Loch Fyne and the atmosphere was electric on and off the water.

Everything points to a fantastic few days of racing ahead for the event, which runs between Friday May 26 and Monday May 29.

And there is plenty going on for landlubbers to enjoy shoreside in Tarbert.

Read all about it in the June 2, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.



