Investigation underway after two killed in Kintyre plane crash

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after two men died in a light aircraft crash in the Kilbrannan Sound, two miles off Skipness in Argyll.

The alarm was raised after the plane failed to arrive at its Carlisle destination on the afternoon of Thursday May 25 after taking off from Oban airport at 11.30am.

The plane was reported missing at 3.45pm and an extensive search of the water launched involving Police Scotland, HM Coastuard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick along with Tarbert and Campbeltown Coastguard rescue teams and Arran lifeboat.

The bodies of two men and some wreckage from the aircraft were recovered in the sea near Skipness.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the identities of the two men on board, and post mortem examinations will be carried out in due course.

Police Scotland is investigating to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact DI Douglas Wilson at L Division CID via 101 and quote incident number 2167 of Thursday May 25, 2017.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is conducting an independent safety investigation.

