Plenty of posies and warm welcome for Argyll’s royal visitor

ON A rearranged trip to the region, The Princess Royal was given a warm welcome in Argyll.

After a planned visit was called off last year due to ill health, the Princess enjoyed a tour on Wednesday May 23 of the Riverside complex, visiting Riverside Rascals Nursery, Mid Argyll Community Pool and the Citizens Advice offices.

Speaking as patron of Citizens Advice Scotland, Her Royal Highness praised the efforts of staff and volunteers in a ‘tricky’ geographical area.

‘Thank you very much for making it possible to have a bureau that covers such a wide area and for putting so much effort into it,’ she said.

The Princess added: ‘It’s very nice to have the opportunity to come here, and I apologise for being a bit late.’

Visits were paid earlier in the day by the Princess Royal to Otter Ferry Seafish, Portavadie Marina and Ardrishaig’s Yot Spot.

Read all about the royal visit in the May 26, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.



Share this: Share

Email

Twitter



Print

Facebook



LinkedIn



Related Posts: