And they’re off…

Runners set off from Inveraray Jail for the annual Jail Break hill race on Sunday May 14. The course took runners to the top of Dun Na Cuaiche and back to the finish line at Inveraray Castle.

Read all about the 2017 Inveraray Jail Break in the May 19, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.



