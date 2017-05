Food, glorious food – and magnificent music

OYSTERS, cupcakes, beer, venison burgers and smoked halibut.

Not a bad start, but there was plenty more than these local delicacies to enjoy at Argyll’s festival of food, music and great craic – set in stunning surroundings.

Read all about the 2017 Loch Fyne Food Fair in the May 19, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.



Share this: Share

Email

Twitter



Print

Facebook



LinkedIn



Related Posts: