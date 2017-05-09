 
A graceful visitor in majestic Loch Fyne

on May 9th, 2017

Majestic Fred Olsen cruise ship ‘Boudicca’ made a welcome return to Loch Fyne, Argyll on the morning of May 9, 2017.

After a quick turnaround at Inveraray, it was back down the 40-mile-long sea loch to Tarbert, where the ship lay at anchor and passengers disembarked.

Here she is filmed from the Dalchenna shore just after 7.30am, cruising in calm conditions between St Catherines on one side and the Argyll Caravan Park on the other.

Read the full story in the May 12, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

 

