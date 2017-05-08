No Tarbert Flower Show as interest wilts

NO TARBERT Flower Show will be held this year after just two members of the public turned up to a crunch meeting on the show’s future.

The meeting was called in a last-ditch effort to raise volunteers and committee members – both of which are desperately needed to keep the show alive.

The existing Tarbert Flower and Vegetable Show committee members felt that they could no longer continue, mainly due to a combination advancing years and ill health.

At the public meeting on April 20, while both of the new faces were willing to help in the running of the show, neither was in a position to take on a committee role.

In the circumstances the retiring committee reluctantly decided that there can be no flower show this year.

The committee expressed gratitude to Dr Douglas Barker, in his absence due to ill health, who has acted as chairman for almost 20 years.

The efforts of the many people who have played a part in the running of the show over the past 67 years were also gratefully acknowledged.

Committee member Ian MacIntyre said: ‘Regret was expressed at the disappointment this decision will cause to the many exhibitors that have regularly supported the show over the years, by entering their produce in the various competitions.

‘The hope must remain that a new group will still come forward in the future and

restore this annual feature.’

‘In the meantime, last year’s trophy winners are asked to return these to Kintyre Electrical or Ian Y Macintyre’s shop at the end of August as usual. They will be kept in secure storage until the situation is clarified.’

Julie Muir of the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society said: ‘It is unfortunate that at a time when the benefits and value of gardening and working with plants is gaining almost daily importance and recognition, horticultural societies like Tarbert are struggling to find suitable volunteers.

‘In pockets across Scotland it unfortunately would appear to be a problem and something that many dedicated horticultural societies are only too well aware of.’

