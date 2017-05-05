«  
  »

Lift off for Argyll and Bute election count

on May 5th, 2017

THE ballot boxes have landed, so the counting can begin.

On the day after the Scottish local elections on May 4, ballot boxes were delivered by air from the many island wards within Argyll and Bute Council.

As the choppers landed in Lochgilphead at 7.30am on Friday May 5, there to oversee the handover was Charles Reppke, depute returning officer and also the council’s head of governance and law.

The flying ballot boxes’ arrival heralded the start of a busy day of vote counting – and a nervous wait for the many council candidates.

