Political winds turn air a shade of blue in Argyll and Bute

THE SUN shone on Argyll and Bute for the council election on Thursday May 4 – but it was the Scottish Conservatives and SNP with a rosy glow after the votes were tallied the following day.
Along with the LibDems, each increased their numbers around the council chamber.
After a hard day of counting at Lochgilphead Joint Campus, the final overall make-up of Argyll and Bute Council is now (with numbers in previous council in brackets) SNP: 11 (8), Independents: 10 (18), Scottish Conservatives: 9 (4) : and Lib Dems: 6 (4).
The electorate decided that a few well-known faces would no longer serve as councillors after many years of service, including John McAlpine in Kintyre and the Isles, Alex McNaughton in Cowal and Bute’s Robert MacIntyre.
But there are plenty of new faces – and among that number a few with a strangely familiar look.
Full results
Ward 1 – South Kintyre
Voting in ward 1 was not required as the number of candidates matched the number of vacancies. Councillors are: John Armour, Scottish National Party (SNP); Rory Colville, Scottish Liberal Democrats; and Donald Kelly, Scottish Conservative and Unionist.
Ward 2 – Kintyre and the Islands
Councillors elected: Robin Currie, Scottish Liberal Democrats; Anne Horn, Scottish National Party (SNP) and Alastair Redman, Scottish Conservative and Unionist.
Ward 3 – Mid Argyll
Councillors elected: Donnie MacMillan, Independent; Douglas Trevor Philand, Independent; and Sandy Taylor, Scottish National Party (SNP).
Ward 4 – Oban South and the Isles
Mary-Jean Devon, Independent; Jim Lynch, Scottish National Party (SNP); Roddy McCuish, Independent; Jamie McGrigor, Scottish Conservative and Unionist.
Ward 5 – Oban North and Lorn
Kieron Green, Independent; Julie McKenzie, Scottish National Party (SNP); Elaine Robertson, Independent; and Andrew Vennard, Scottish Conservative and Unionist.
Ward 6 – Cowal
William Gordon Blair, Scottish National Party (SNP); Yvonne McNeilly, Scottish Conservative and Unionist; and Alan Reid, Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Ward 7 – Dunoon
Jim Anderson, Independent; Audrey E Forrest, Scottish National Party (SNP); and Bobby Good, Scottish Conservative and Unionist.
Ward 8 – Isle of Bute
Jim Findlay, Scottish National Party (SNP); Jean Murray Moffat, Independent; and Len Scoullar, Independent.
Ward 9 – Lomond North
George Freeman, Independent; Barbara Morgan, Scottish Conservative and Unionist; and Iain Shonny Paterson, Scottish National Party (SNP).
Ward 10 – Helensburgh Central
Lorna Douglas, Scottish National Party (SNP); Graham Archibald Hardie, Scottish Liberal Democrats; Aileen Morton, Scottish Liberal Democrats; and Gary Mulvaney, Scottish Conservative and Unionist.
Ward 11 – Helensburgh and Lomond South
David Kinniburgh, Scottish Conservative and Unionist; Ellen Morton, Scottish Liberal Democrats; and Richard Trail, Scottish National Party (SNP).