Quiet start to polling day in Mid Argyll

A QUICK tour round some Mid Argyll polling stations suggests a quiet start to voting in the 2017 council elections on Thursday May 4.

Not a single rosette-sporting party supporter or candidate was seen near the sun-drenched polling stations visited by the Argyllshire Advertiser on the morning of polling day – and very few voters – but there is still time before polls close at 10pm.

Counting will start at breakfast time on Friday May 5, with results available on this website as they become available later in the day.

And don’t miss full coverage of the Argyll and Bute Council election in the May 12 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

