Kintyre and Islands candidates speak ahead of vote

ALL OF the introductory statements from the Kintyre and Islands ward – which includes Tarbert and north Kintyre – candidates at the Argyllshire Advertiser Tarbert hustings are now available to view individually.

Click on the links below to see and hear what they have to say ahead of the Argyll and Bute Council election on Thursday May 4.

Robin Currie, LibDem

Anne Horn, SNP

Michael Kelly, Labour and Co-operative

John McAlpine, Independent

Alastair Redman, Scottish Conservative

Ed Tyler, Scottish Greens

Share this: Share

Email

Twitter



Print

Facebook



LinkedIn



Related Posts: