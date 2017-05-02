Miracle escape for surfer rescued 13 miles offshore

WEARING the right clothing and calm sea conditions probably helped save the life of a 22-year-old surfer rescued 13 miles off the Kintyre coast – after more than 30 hours in the water.

Matthew Bryce, aged 22 and from Glasgow, was reported missing by his family on Monday May 1 after he failed to return from a surfing trip a day earlier to Westport beach in Kintyre.

Belfast Coastguard coordinated a search, involving RNLI lifeboats from Campbeltown, Islay and Red Bay and Coastguard rescue teams from Campbeltown, Southend, Gigha, Tarbert and Port Ellen as well as the coastguard rescue helicopter based at Prestwick.

Speaking shortly after the rescue, coastguard spokesperson Dawn Petrie said: ‘Hope was fading of finding the surfer safe and well after such a long period in the water, and with nightfall approaching we were gravely concerned but at 7.30pm, the crew on the coastguard rescue helicopter were delighted when they located the man, still with his surf board, 13 miles off the coast.’

‘He was kitted out with all the right clothing including a thick neoprene suit and this must have helped him to survive for so long at sea.’

She added: ‘He is hypothermic but conscious and has been flown to hospital in Belfast.’

Police Scotland raised the alarm on Monday as reports came in that Matthew had not returned from his trip.

Dunoon-based Chief Inspector Paul Robertson said: ‘The response to our appeal to find Matthew has been outstanding. It has been a real team effort and I would like to thank everyone who offered their assistance.’

