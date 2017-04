They want your vote – part one

ALL SIX of the candidates for the Kintyre and the Islands council ward, incorporating the Tarbert area, spoke at the Argyllshire Advertiser hustings on April 24.

They are vying for your vote at the local government elections on May 4, and in Tarbert Village Hall they opened with a two minute (maximum) speech on why voters should choose them.

We will publish video of each of the six statements – in reverse alphabetical order of surname – in the days leading up to the election.

Share this: Share

Email

Twitter



Print

Facebook



LinkedIn



Related Posts: