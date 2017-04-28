Argyll town set for building boom

MAJOR plans for 180 new houses in Inveraray, including 45 affordable homes, have been approved by Argyll and Bute Council – after eight years in the pipeline.

‘We are planning for growth,’ head of planning Angus Gilmour told the last meeting of this council’s Planning, Protective Services and Licensing Committee on Wednesday April 26: ‘We see Inveraray as a growth point, because of its central location and transport links.’

The report put before councillors stated the Local Development Plan has already zoned the 8.7 hectare site for a mix of 150 houses plus units for business, community and tourism – including a hotel. Of those, 25 per cent are required to be affordable.

The masterplan now allows for retail units and increases the number of houses by 30 to 180, bringing the required total of affordable homes to 45. The report argued: ‘While this is more than the 150 units anticipated by the LDP, this modest increase is accepted.’

The construction of 180 houses, of one to three storeys, is expected to take 15 to 20 years over several phases.

Read the full story in the April 28, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

