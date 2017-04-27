Traffic lights for tourist route ahead of holiday weekend

TRAFFIC lights will be in place at the Rest and be Thankful as the May bank holiday beckons.

Temporary lights have been installed on a short stretch of the A83 at the Rest to allow teams to inspect the embankment at the edge of the road in safety.

The lights, approximately 500m south of the viewpoint car park on the major Argyll tourist route, will allow specialist contractors to carry out ground investigations in the area of the westbound lane.

Eddie Ross, of trunk road management company BEAR Scotland, said: ‘Our geotechnical teams require access to an area of the embankment at the side of the A83 to carry out some ground investigations and the lights are needed to help them do this safely.

‘We are not expecting significant delays, but motorists can plan their journeys in advance and check the Traffic Scotland website for up to date journey information.’

