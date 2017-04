Cuckoo arrives with spring snow

THAT harbinger of summer, the call of the cuckoo, has been reported from the southern reaches of Loch Fyne-side.

The familiar sound came as a band of biting winter weather swept the region, bringing hail and snow showers to many parts.

The first cuckoo reported to the Advertiser was heard by reader Arlene Scott from Glenfield, Tarbert during the chilly morning of Tuesday April 25.

This was the first cuckoo of spring in this part of Argyll – unless you know different…

