Impressive Kilmory win battle of Argyll clubs

Kilmory 5 Glenorchy 1

IN SOME style Kilmory progressed to the first round of shinty’s premier competition, the Camanachd Cup, overcoming another Argyll side, Glenorchy, in a preliminary round tie at MacRae Park on Saturday April 8.

Alister MacArthur gave Kilmory an early lead on 11 minutes, signalling the start of a busy afternoon for the Kilmory forwards. Alex Cunningham made it 2-0 on 35 minutes to edge the Lochgilphead side further in front.

When Hal Jones scored a vital third goal on the stroke of half time, Kilmory had one foot in the next round.

Alister MacArthur continued to have a successful day in front of goal, netting his second on the hour mark.

He went on to complete his hat-trick on 75 minutes. A good save by the Glenorchy keeper’s feet ricocheted into the air, and there was MacArthur to volley in from the edge of the box.

Conor Sartain’s goal for Glenorchy 10 minutes from time was scant consolation for the Dalmally club as they were dumped out of the national cup.

Kilmory can now look forward to a home tie against Taynuilt in the first round of the Camanachd Cup.

Share this: Share

Email

Twitter



Print

Facebook



LinkedIn



Related Posts: