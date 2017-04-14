Meet Mid Argyll’s council candidates

WHETHER it is bin collections, schools, public transport, roads, grass cutting or whatever, we all have our thoughts on what we see Argyll and Bute Council getting up to and how money is spent.

In just three weeks there will be a chance to elect your councillors – and the Argyllshire Advertiser is offering you the perfect opportunity to meet the candidates and question them about their views on the issues that concern you most about our local authority.

A hustings will be held at Ardrishaig Public Hall on Tuesday April 18, at which candidates for the Mid Argyll ward will present their case for election and face questions from the public – though time will limit the number of questions that can be asked.

Topics for discussion will be restricted to those immediately relating to the work of Argyll and Bute Council.

The event is free and open to the public. Proceedings will get underway at 7.30pm, so it would be advisable to get to the hall slightly earlier to avoid disappointment on what should be a lively evening of discussion.

The Advertiser, in association with the Campbeltown Courier, will also host a hustings in Tarbert on April 24 for the ward of North Kintyre and the Islands – more details in the April 21 edition of the paper.

