Bank Holiday closure for Loch Lomond road

A MAJOR road serving Argyll is to be closed for a period over the Easter Bank Holiday as a stricken lorry is recovered.

The articulated HGV got into difficulties after going on to the roadside verge on the A82 trunk road at Stuckgowan, south of Tarbet, in the early hours on Friday April 14.

Trunk road management company BEAR Scotland later announced that both lanes of the road will need to be closed to allow recovery of the vehicle, planned for the early morning of Saturday April 15.

Until then, temporary traffic lights are in place at the scene for safety reasons and on police advice.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘Trunk road safety is our top priority, so we’ve made the area around the HGV safe for road users to get past until full recovery can be arranged.

‘We also understand that roads are busier due to the Bank Holiday weekend, so rather than close the road to recover the vehicle which will have a large impact to motorists, Police Scotland has arranged for temporary traffic lights to remain in place instead.

‘We thank motorists for their patience in advance, and encourage them to plan their journey in advance by checking Traffic Scotland for updates.’

Travel information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @trafficscotland.

