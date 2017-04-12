Argyll groups compete for Gaelic funding

RESIDENTS of Argyll and Bute are invited to vote for their favourite projects promoting Gaelic.

Argyll and Bute Council secured £15,000 of Scottish Government funding to let communities decide how to ‘strengthen and grow Gaelic’ in the area.

Community groups and constituted not-for profit organisations have put forward ideas for how the money could be spent and members of the public are now invited to vote for which ideas they would like to be funded. There are 14 projects competing for funding in Argyll and Bute.

Ideas are wide-ranging, encompassing education, music and culture.

The voting process, known as participatory budgeting, aims to engage local people by letting them vote on budget decisions that affect their community and to give locals a sense of ownership over community issues.

Anyone who lives in Argyll and Bute and is aged 16 or over can vote online and choose which projects will receive a share of the funding at www.abpb.co.uk. Voting closes on May 6.

