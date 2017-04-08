Join Stephen’s egg-cellent adventure for sick kids

AN EASTER parade with a difference is all set to leave Lochgilphead for the big city.

And bike enthusiast Stephen McCormick is looking for plenty of locals to join him and his trusty Honda Pan-European 1300 bike on one of the biggest motorbike runs in Scotland – for a cause close to his heart.

The annual Easter Egg Run is held in support of Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, a cause which Stephen has been part of for many years.

‘Along with a few pals I’ve been doing the bike ride for the past eight years or so. We’ll be travelling to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, and though we’re supposed to take an Easter Egg, the main point of this is to raise cash.’

Bikers from Lochgilphead will leave the Riverside filling station at 8am on Easter Sunday, March 16.

‘Though I’ve been doing it for years, I never thought I would experience the services of the hospital,’ said Stephen. ‘But recently my own wee grandchild has been receiving treatment there, and it brings it home to you just how important these places are. The staff have been fantastic.’

If you would like to donate money towards the Easter Egg Run, you can hand it into the Riverside filling station or to MacLeod Construction Ltd offices at Kilmory Industrial Estate.

Read the full story in the April 7, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

Share this: Share

Email

Twitter



Print

Facebook



LinkedIn



Related Posts: