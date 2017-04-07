Mid Argyll Dolphins in marathon swim

ASPIRING young swimmers took to the water last Thursday to raise funds for local organisations.

The Mid Argyll Dolphins were pushed to the limit in a gruelling Swimathon challenge that saw both juniors and seniors swim in a series of timed endurance events. No fewer than 33 swimmers took part in the challenge which was organised to help raise funds for both the local MS Centre in Lochgilphead and MACPool itself.

MS Centre manager, Karen McCurry, said: ‘Congratulations to all the swimmers and a huge thanks to MACPool and the Dolphins for helping to raise funds, it’s been great to be a part of it all and refreshing to see parents and children working together to support local charities.’

Parents volunteered to help with time-keeping, scorecards and adjudication, while also playing the role of cheerleaders for the swimmers.

The Swimathon has been a focal point of the Dolphins training in recent months and has helped to encourage the youngsters to train and compete in swimming. Some of the senior Dolphins are looking for pathways into regional or national competitions and are keen to develop their swimming onto a higher level and the Swimathon has provided a platform for this.

Arlene Green, head coach of the Dolphins, commented: ‘The kids have been training for two months for the Swimathon and have worked incredibly hard; they’ve been great.’

Read the full story in the April 7, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

Share this: Share

Email

Twitter



Print

Facebook



LinkedIn



Related Posts: