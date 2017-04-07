‘Lazy’ Lochgilphead parkers putting pedestrians in peril

SELFISH drivers in Lochgilphead are causing real problems for people with mobility problems – and may be placing them in danger.

Lochgilphead residents Stef Cairney and his partner Mandy Glencross say drivers are using the pavement to park while ‘nipping into’ the town’s Co-op supermarket on Bishopton Road.

Mandy, who has restricted mobility and uses a walking frame, has particular difficulty negotiating parked vehicles in the vicinity of Argyll Tyres, opposite the Co-op.

Stef, 51, told the Advertiser: ‘I’ve been here 23 years and it’s always been happening. There is no need to park there, it’s just laziness.

Older people, the less able and people pushing prams are said to be affected when they are forced on to the rough concrete forecourt or the main A816 Bishopton Road to pass parked vehicles.

Mandy said: ‘We often look after our four-year-old grandson, and on many occasions he has been forced on to the road to get past cars and vans while he’s been out with me.’

Mandy, aged 45, is a former cook – describing herself as ‘a whirlwind’ at work. But around a decade ago she became increasingly debilitated due to a rare spinal condition. She describes her symptoms as being similar to MS, with seriously reduced mobility.

A Co-op spokesperson said: ‘The store has its own dedicated car park which our customers are able to use free of charge. We would ask any customers choosing to park elsewhere to be considerate of the needs of others.’

Police Sergeant Martin Balkeen said: ‘If vehicles are parking on the footpath or roadway and causing an obstruction, then the police would deal with it as such.’

