One of our medieval grave slabs is missing

IT COULD have been an ambitious April Fool prank, or perhaps even a dastardly and equally audacious crime.

On Sunday April 2, local people noticed that one of the fine medieval grave slabs at Kirkton Chapel on the Craignish peninsula was missing.

Social media was abuzz, with scores of people condemning this despicable act on the Craignish community Facebook page. One wag even suggested that the medieval knight who originally owned the stone might have come back to claim it.

Two days later, after a great deal of consternation, the mystery was solved.

On receiving reports of the missing/stolen grave slab, government agency Historic Environment Scotland (HES) confirmed that they themselves had removed the slab last year for repair in Edinburgh.

A spokesman for HES said: ‘The headstone in question was discovered having split into two pieces in Kirkton Chapel graveyard, with the top half having fallen to the ground.

‘The HES specialist conservation team has removed the headstone to its Gyle headquarters for conservation and it will be restored during the summer.’

The final comment goes to an online poster, who wrote: ‘They might have left a note.’

Read the full story in the April 7, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

