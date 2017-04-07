«  
Commission can’t see wood for the sheep

on April 7th, 2017
NOTE: breed shown may vary from the strays in question

SHEEP farmers in the Loch Awe and Dalmally areas have been asked to come forward and claim stray sheep before they are ‘disposed of’.

In a notice published in the April 7, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser, Forestry Commission Scotland invites flock managers to produce evidence of ownership after sheep were identified on forestry land at Eredine and Glen Orchy.

The government agency warns: ‘If the keeper remains unidentified, the sheep will be considered lost or abandoned and disposed of by the Chief Constable in accordance with Part VI of the Civic Government (S) Act 1982.’

Read the full story in the April 7, 2017 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser.

